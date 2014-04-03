PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 20
April 3 Contract chipmaker Globalfoundries has emerged as the leading candidate to buy IBM's semiconductor operations, edging out Intel Corp, the Wall Street Journal cited unidentified sources as saying on Thursday.
IBM had held discussions with those two companies as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, but California-based Globalfoundries showed keener interest and TSMC ultimately dropped out for unspecified reasons, the Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying.
IBM had asked for $2 billion but potential bidders offered more than $1 billion, the newspaper added. Globalfoundries, IBM, TSMC and Intel were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.