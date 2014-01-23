Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 22 Lenovo Group is close to an agreement to buy International Business Machines Corp's low-end server business, according to two people who are familiar with the matter.
A deal could come as soon as Thursday if all details are finalized, one person said.
While the exact price could not be determined, Lenovo is expected to pay less than $2.5 billion for the unit, the sources said.
The timing of the deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources.
Reuters had reported on Tuesday that Lenovo had restarted talks to buy IBM's x86 server business after failing to reach an agreement last year following differences on pricing.
Lenovo said on Monday that it was in negotiations with a third party regarding a potential acquisition but stated that no material terms of the deal had been agreed upon.
Recent reports have also indicated that Fujitsu Ltd and Dell Inc are also potentially interested in buying the server unit, which powers corporate data centers.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.