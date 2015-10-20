(Adds IBM CEO comments, share price)
Oct 20 Shares of International Business Machines
Corp hit a five-year low on Tuesday, a day after the
company's lackluster results and forecast showed that it would
be a while before its focus on lucrative cloud computing
business makes up for revenue lost to divestitures.
At least nine brokerages lowered their price target on IBM's
stock after the company posted a bigger-than-expected drop in
third-quarter revenue and cut its full-year profit forecast.
IBM shares fell as much as 5.8 percent to $140.51. The last
time the stock declined more than 5 percent in a session was in
July after the company's disappointing second-quarter results.
At least six of 19 analysts covering the stock have a price
target that is less than the stock's low of the day. Analysts
median price target is $150, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"While IBM is another quarter along in its transition and
seeing good growth in several strategic areas, it is not yet
sufficient enough to offset the pressures in the legacy
businesses," Wells Fargo Securities analysts noted, adding that
growth could be at least a few quarter away.
It was the 14th quarter in a row that IBM has posted a
reduction in revenue, as it gets rid of low-margin businesses
such as cash registers, low-end servers and semiconductors to
focus on high-growth areas such as security software and data
analytics, besides cloud-based services.
IBM Chief Executive Virginia Rometty shrugged off the weak
results, stressing that the company's shift to a new business
model would take time to execute.
"We run the banks of the world, the airlines. I make no
apologies for that - those are important businesses, and we run
them well," Rometty said at a conference hosted by the Wall
Street Journal in Laguna Beach, California on Tuesday.
Analysts expect that IBM will post an increase in quarterly
revenue only in the third quarter of next fiscal year, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We believe that IBM faces a long transition driven by
pressure in legacy business units/products that are greater than
the impact of strategic imperatives. Moreover, this quarter we
saw meaningful weakness in software margins," BMO Capital
Markets analyst Keith Bachman wrote in a note.
Rometty declined to say when the turnaround would complete.
IBM's shares were down 5.5 percent at $140.95 in midday
trading. Up to Monday's close, IBM's shares had fallen about 7
percent this year.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru and Julia Love in
California; Editing by Savio D'Souza)