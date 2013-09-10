Sept 10 IBM said on Tuesday it will sell
its customer-care outsourcing business to Synnex Corp
for $505 million.
Synnex will pay $430 million in cash and $75 million in
company stock, giving IBM a stake in Synnex, IBM said in a
statement.
In 2012 the business, which includes contact centers,
generated $1.3 billion of revenue, which is over 1.0 percent of
IBM's total revenue.
IBM said it expects to have a total pre-tax gain on the sale
of between $125 million and $175 million.
The transaction, which is part of IBM's strategy to sell
low-margin businesses, is expected to close in the coming
months.