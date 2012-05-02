May 2 IBM said it had agreed to buy
privately held Tealeaf Technology, a maker of software that
helps companies analyze and react faster to customer behavior.
The companies did not disclose financial details for the
deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of this
year.
An IBM spokesman said the company hopes to address company
marketing officers with Tealeaf's software and as a result open
up new revenue streams.
Tealeaf, which was founded in 1999 and is an independent
spin-off of SAP, offers software that improves websites and will
be integrated into IBM's software business, IBM said on
Wednesday.
For example, IBM said, using Tealeaf software, an online
retailer can identify weaknesses in a recent mobile marketing
campaign by spotting instances and replaying scenarios that
triggered customer sessions to end prematurely.
Based on the findings, the customer's experience can be
improved by changing the site design or make it easier to use
and in return rekindle consumer interest, IBM said.
Tealeaf is the third acquisition IBM has made to expand what
it calls smarter commerce in the past year. It has made six
purchases in that area since 2010.
IBM has said that smarter commerce, which is focused on
online analytics and automation to help companies tap into
consumer behavior and trends, this year has a market value of
$20 billion in software alone.
IBM has invested more than $3 billion in building its
smarter commerce initiative, it said.
(Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)