UPDATE 1-Michael Kors comparable sales fall more than expected
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
NEW DELHI, Sept 8 IBM has signed an extended deal estimated at up to $1 billion to manage the information technology systems of Vodafone's Indian unit until 2017, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.
Vodafone Essar had agreed a five-year IT outsourcing deal with IBM in 2007.
When contacted by Reuters, a Vodafone Essar spokesman said the companies had agreed to extend the deal, but declined to give any details. A spokeswoman for IBM in India could not immediately comment.
The newspaper cited three unnamed people as saying that the companies had agreed last month to restructure the contract estimated at $800 million to $1 billion.
The paper said the five-year contract signed in 2007 was worth more than $400 million.
For the newspaper story, see www.economictimes.com (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy)
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
* Manulife Financial Corp - expanded predictive analytics program to include up to $1 million of coverage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S