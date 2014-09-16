By Marina Lopes
Machines Corp is rolling out a cognitive tool powered by
its Watson supercomputer that uses companies' internal data to
answer questions about performance and efficiency, and predict
outcomes.
IBM said the tool - the latest in a series of Watson
products unveiled by IBM - will make more widely available data
analytics capabilities long reserved for research scientists.
The move is part of IBM's effort to shift resources away from a
slumping hardware sector into more profitable fields like cloud
computing and analytics.
In August, IBM launched Watson Discovery advisor, a tool
scientists can use to identify patterns in data. In July, engine
maker Pratt and Whitney said it would use IBM's data analytics
to predict aircraft engine trouble.
Watson Analytics clients can upload their business' data
and ask the tool personalized questions like, "Who are my most
profitable customers?"
Watson, which uses artificial intelligence to quickly
analyze huge amounts of data and can understand human language,
may ask several follow up questions to give clients the most
accurate results possible.
The cloud-based tool will then analyze various data sets and
provide answers and visualizations that predict future outcomes.
Watson can also create graphics and charts that allow
clients to share the outcomes of their inquiries and better
implement solutions to their problems.
"When people have individual problems, they can get answers
without having to call a data scientist or call IT, without
having to become a data scientist themselves," said Alistair
Rennie, general manager of business analytics for IBM.
IBM will equip Watson with geographic, industry and economic
data that customers can use in conjunction with their own data.
The interactive tool also automatically prepares, refines
and houses data.
The offering will be launched in beta testing mode within
the next month and will be available for all IBM business
clients in November.
The basic service is available on a "freemium basis" where
basic features are free and customers can pay for a premium
service, which allows them to work with larger, more complex
data sets from a wider array of sources.
"Essentially, we think freemium is important because this is
the type of tool that hasn't been accessible to a wide
audience. We're convinced once professionals get a taste for the
base features, they're going to love it and want to use more of
the premium features," said Rennie.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; editing by Andrew Hay)