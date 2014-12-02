LONDON Dec 2 IBM is enjoying a wave of
major technology outsourcing deals from European customers in
the fourth quarter and the new contract signings are not over
yet, an executive for the computer sciences giant said in an
interview.
Late on Tuesday, IBM announced the third in a string of
billion dollar plus contracts, saying it had won a seven-year,
$1.25 billion deal with WPP, the world's top advertising
firm, to run WPP operations in the cloud.
On Monday, IBM disclosed a multi-billion dollar deal to
provide computer infrastructure services to Dutch bank ABN
Amro. And last month, Lufthansa agreed a
$1.25 billion contract for IBM to take over the German airline's
information technology operations and staff.
Bart Van den Daele, IBM's general manager for strategic
outsourcing in Europe, said big contract signings slowed in the
depths of the euro crisis but that the region's customers are
ready to play catch-up.
"(There's) a new wave of big deals which is still continuing
and we see it going forward," Van den Daele said in a phone
interview. "Now you see the first results with Lufthansa, ABN
Amro and WPP and there will be others."
The common theme among European customers is their growing
willingness to embrace the global corporate shift to
Internet-based computing, or so-called cloud services, but while
demanding several local twists, he said.
IBM seeks to differentiate its offering by focussing on
hybrid clouds, which mix together the private, on-premise
computer systems for which it has long been known with newer
public-facing Internet, mobile and analytics systems, allowing
clients to move existing systems to the cloud at their own pace.
This hybrid approach means companies can wait for years
before they consider moving their most sensitive core financial
systems to the cloud computers. It also gives them the option of
never having to move.
Secondly, European clients demand that their data remain
stored locally in European data centre, a requirement IBM has
met by building seven public cloud data centres across Europe in
London, Amsterdam, Paris and one in Germany, with another to
follow there shortly.
WPP's deal will allow the London-based company to stitch
together the operations of the more than 300 agencies it has
acquired through a relentless roll-up of the advertising
business over the past decade and more.
WPP signed its contract last quarter but it only went live
recently, IBM's Van den Daele said. ABN was signed in the fourth
quarter, while Lufthansa was also agreed this quarter but it
won't start up until early 2015.
