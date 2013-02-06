LONDON Feb 6 The board of the former Anglo
Irish Bank, now known as IBRC, is "liquidated as of now", its
chairman Alan Dukes told Reuters on Wednesday evening.
Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that Ireland was
preparing to liquidate IBRC as part of its bid to reduce the
burden of the bank's 30 billion euro ($40.61 billion)bailout.
"The board is liquidated as of now, the functions of the
board are being taken over by KPMG," Dukes, a former Irish
government minister, said.
KMPG's Padraic Monaghan has been given responsibility for
running IBRC's board, but has not been appointed liquidator, a
source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Staff at IBRC were informed of KPMG's appointment by email
Wednesday evening. A liquidator is expected to be appointed
imminently.