(Corrects in first paragraph and headline to say talks about wealth management assets, not wealth management loans; also adds explanatory fourth paragraph)

DUBLIN Feb 8 Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, formerly known as Anglo Irish Bank, has opened exclusive talks with Irish-based Key Capital about selling assets linked to its wealth management unit, the bank said on Wednesday.

IBRC is winding down the wealth management division as part of an overall strategy to have itself, a poster child for the lending excesses that forced Ireland into an EU-IMF bailout, closed by 2020.

The parties will "negotiate the sale of certain assets and/or operational co-sourcing of its Wealth Management Business to Key Capital," IBRC said in a statement.

IBRC is also in talks with several parties on the disposal of its loan book, including loans linked to the wealth management unit. The sale of the loans is a separate process to the disposal of the Wealth Management unit's other assets.

A source familiar with the situation said the loans linked to the unit and secured by an international property portfolio were valued at nearly 2.5 billion euros ($3.31 billion). ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)