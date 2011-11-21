US STOCKS-Futures rise with earnings in focus
Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors assessed a raft of quarterly earnings reports.
Nov 21 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development added $2.25 billion of global notes on Monday , said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Daiwa, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INTERNATIONAL BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT AMT $2.25 BLN COUPON 0.50 PCT MATURITY 11/26/2013 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.988 FIRST PAY 5/26/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/30/2011 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 24 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors assessed a raft of quarterly earnings reports.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russia's central bank is taking into account any impact dollar purchases by the finance ministry will have on the rouble exchange rate when it makes monetary policy decisions, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2016 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds quote, updates prices)