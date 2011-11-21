Nov 21 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development added $2.25 billion of global notes on Monday , said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Daiwa, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INTERNATIONAL BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT AMT $2.25 BLN COUPON 0.50 PCT MATURITY 11/26/2013 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.988 FIRST PAY 5/26/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/30/2011 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 24 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A