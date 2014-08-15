Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
August 15IBS AG excellence collaboration manufacturing :
* Said on Thursday Q3 2013/2014 revenue of 7.66 million euros vs. 7 million euros year ago
* Said Q3 EBIT up by around 270 pct to 683,000 euros
* Said Q3 licence revenue of 1.53 million euros, up 9.8 pct
* Said Q3 net income of 639,000 euros vs. 221,000 euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)