BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Sept 15 IBS Group Holding Ltd : * Proposes revision of exchange ratio to 0.95 shares in Luxoft Holding Inc for
each GDR and certain shares in IBS Group Holding * Says also proposes revision of timetable of scheme of arrangement relating to
this exchange of shares and GDRs * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.