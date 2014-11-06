BRIEF-TerraForm Global announces receipt of Nasdaq letter
* Notification letter stated that because company has not yet filed form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016
Nov 6 IBS Group Holding Ltd
* Announces sanctioning of scheme of arrangement relating to an exchange of shares and GDRs in IBS Group Holding for shares in Luxoft Holding, Inc by holders of scheme securities
* Says scheme of arrangement was sanctioned by Isle of Man High Court of Justice at 2.00 P.M. on Nov. 6
* Says court order sanctioning scheme of arrangement is expected to become effective on Nov. 7 with registration with Isle of Man Registrar of Companies
* Says IBS Group GDRs are expected to be cancelled on or around Nov. 7; a delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to occur shortly thereafter
* Power solutions international inc files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing