MEXICO CITY Feb 2 Mexican airport operator OMA
said on Tuesday it had sold more than 33 million shares that had
been pledged as collateral under a credit agreement between a
subsidiary of embattled construction firm ICA and Germany's
Deutsche Bank.
OMA said in a statement that the sale of 33,162,600 Series B
shares, more than 8 percent of the company's shares, was carried
out by Deutsche Bank's brokerage.
Last week, Reuters reported that ICA subsidiary Aeroinvest,
which holds ICA's valuable OMA stake, filed a criminal complaint
against employees of Deutsche Bank in a bid to prevent the bank
from seizing the collateral for a now-defaulted loan to the
construction firm.
ICA defaulted in December after a crash in the peso made its
hefty dollar-denominated debt load more expensive.
The company, known for leading major infrastructure projects
from airports to highways to dams, has also suffered longer-term
pressures as it won fewer contracts.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Peter Cooney)