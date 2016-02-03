(Adds statement from ICA)

MEXICO CITY Feb 2 Mexican airport operator OMA said on Tuesday it had sold more than 33 million shares that had been pledged as collateral under a credit agreement between a subsidiary of embattled construction firm ICA and Germany's Deutsche Bank.

OMA said in a statement that the sale of 33,162,600 Series B shares, more than 8 percent of the company's shares, was carried out by Deutsche Bank's brokerage.

Last week, Reuters reported that ICA subsidiary Aeroinvest, which holds ICA's valuable OMA stake, filed a criminal complaint against employees of Deutsche Bank in a bid to prevent the bank from seizing the collateral for a now-defaulted loan to the construction firm.

ICA defaulted in December after a crash in the peso made its hefty dollar-denominated debt load more expensive.

The construction company now holds 17.23 percent of OMA and it is not in default on any other debt backed by the OMA shares, ICA said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

ICA, known for leading major infrastructure projects from airports to highways to dams, has also suffered longer-term pressures as it won fewer contracts.