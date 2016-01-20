MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Embattled Mexican construction firm ICA said on Wednesday that it would not make a $6 million interest payment a bond maturing in 2017, just weeks after defaulting on another debt payment.

The company said it is exploring options to manage its debt load but has no specific new transactions on the horizon. It also named Guadalupe Phillips, a former Grupo Televisa Vice President, as its new head of restructuring. (Reporting by Christine Murray)