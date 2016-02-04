(Refiles to specify dollar amount in first paragraph)
By Alexandra Alper and Roberto Aguilar
MEXICO CITY Feb 3 Mexican construction firm ICA
will not make a $22.25 million interest payment due on
Feb. 4, two people familiar with the matter said, as the
cash-strapped company spirals towards bankruptcy.
ICA, which defaulted on interest payments in December and
January totaling $37 million, saw its dollar debt balloon after
the peso slumped to a series of record lows.
The payment due on Feb 4. was for a dollar-denominated bond
maturing in 2021.
Slower government infrastructure spending has also hit the
firm, which has promised to draw up an initial restructuring
plan by mid-February, aided by Rothschild Mexico and FTI
Consulting.
On Wednesday, board members met to discuss the company's
current situation and future plans, three people familiar with
the matter said.
ICA, which built the tower that houses the offices of state
oil giant Pemex, saw its net debt reach 51.147 billion pesos
($2.97 billion) in the third quarter.
