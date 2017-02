MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexican homebuilder Empresas ICA on Monday said it appointed Alonso Quintana as chief executive of the company, replacing current CEO Jose Luis Guerrero, who will retire.

Quintana, currently chief operating officer and head of ICA's executive committee, was also chief financial officer from 2007 to 2011. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Bernard Orr)