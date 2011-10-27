* ICA's third-quarter profit hits 905 mln pesos
* Revenues rise 22 percent to 11.424 bln pesos
(Recasts, adds detail)
MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 Mexican construction firm
ICA ICA.N (ICA.MX) said on Thursday its third-quarter profit
surged more than 14 times from the same period last year,
boosted by the sale of a toll road to the Panamanian
government.
ICA earned 905 million pesos ($65 million) in the
July-September period, compared with 62 million pesos in the
same quarter of last year, according to a statement filed with
the Mexican stock exchange.
Revenue jumped more than 22 percent to 11.424 billion
pesos.
In August, ICA's Panamanian subsidiary sold a toll road to
the Panama government for $420 million. [ID:nN1E77N1RW]
($1 = 13.8835 as of end Sept)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Elinor Comlay, editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)