MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 Mexican construction firm ICA ICA.N (ICA.MX) said on Thursday its third-quarter profit surged more than 14 times from the same period last year, boosted by the sale of a toll road to the Panamanian government.

ICA earned 905 million pesos ($65 million) in the July-September period, compared with 62 million pesos in the same quarter of last year, according to a statement filed with the Mexican stock exchange.

Revenue jumped more than 22 percent to 11.424 billion pesos.

In August, ICA's Panamanian subsidiary sold a toll road to the Panama government for $420 million. [ID:nN1E77N1RW] ($1 = 13.8835 as of end Sept) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Elinor Comlay, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)