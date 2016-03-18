BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
MEXICO CITY, March 18 Mexican construction company ICA said on Friday that it had paid a debt of 600 million Mexican pesos ($35 million) to financial firm Arrendadora Value with shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, an airport operator known as OMA.
ICA said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that it had sold more than 6.8 million OMA shares that were collateral for the loan. It still holds a stake in OMA.
ICA is trying to restructure a hefty debt load outside of court, but it has readied a bankruptcy protection filing in case it fails, sources told Reuters last week.
($1 = 17.2321 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.