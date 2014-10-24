BRIEF-Spherix says entered into separation agreement and general release with Frank Reiner, interim CFO
* Spherix inc - on march 10, 2017 co entered into separation agreement and general release with frank reiner, interim chief financial officer
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican construction company ICA on Friday reported a third-quarter loss.
The company reported a loss of 769 million pesos ($57 million), compared to a profit of 241 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
NEW YORK, March 15 A former partner at a major law firm was convicted on Wednesday of insider trading charges for having tipped a Long Island, New York investment adviser about Pfizer Inc's plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010.
* U.S. Bancorp raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent effective March 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: