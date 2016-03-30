MEXICO CITY, March 30 The net loss at Mexican construction firm ICA widened in the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier to 10.591 billion pesos ($615 million), the company said on Wednesday.

In the fourth quarter of 2014, the company posted a net loss of 2.082 billion pesos.

($1 = 17.212 pesos at end-December) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)