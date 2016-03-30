BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
MEXICO CITY, March 30 The net loss at Mexican construction firm ICA widened in the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier to 10.591 billion pesos ($615 million), the company said on Wednesday.
In the fourth quarter of 2014, the company posted a net loss of 2.082 billion pesos.
($1 = 17.212 pesos at end-December) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.