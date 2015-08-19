STOCKHOLM Aug 19 Swedish food retailer Ica posted a rise in second-quarter core operating profit slightly below with expectations on Wednesday.

Operating profit excluding non-recurring items rose to 1.02 billion crowns ($119.2 million) from 985 million a year ago. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll was for 1.05 billion.

Sales rose to 25.5 billion crowns versus a forecast 25.3 billion in Reuters poll. ($1 = 8.5351 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)