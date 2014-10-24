BRIEF-Spherix says entered into separation agreement and general release with Frank Reiner, interim CFO
* Spherix inc - on march 10, 2017 co entered into separation agreement and general release with frank reiner, interim chief financial officer
(Adds details on financial costs)
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican construction company ICA on Friday reported a third-quarter loss, hurt by a sharp increase in financial costs that offset higher revenue.
The company reported a loss of 769 million pesos ($57 million), compared to a profit of 241 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
ICA paid more to service its debt in the June-September period this year. The company had financial costs of 2.279 billion pesos compared to 553 million pesos a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13 percent to 8.752 billion pesos, mostly due to a pickup in traffic through ICA's highway and airport concessions. Construction revenue rose just 2 percent.
ICA shares closed up 0.91 percent at 23.27 pesos in trading before the results.
($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, March 15 A former partner at a major law firm was convicted on Wednesday of insider trading charges for having tipped a Long Island, New York investment adviser about Pfizer Inc's plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010.
* U.S. Bancorp raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent effective March 16, 2017