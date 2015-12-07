BRIEF-Valeant says completed amendment to third amended, restated credit, guaranty agreement dated Feb 13, 2012
March 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Shares in Mexican construction firm ICA continued their slide for a second week, briefly falling nearly 10 percent in early trading on Monday before paring losses.
ICA was down 6.6 percent in volatile trading to 3.71 pesos at 9 a.m. local time, a week after the firm announced it would take a 30-day grace period on some bonds after failing to pay a $31 million coupon.
The news prompted both Moody's and Standard and Poor's ratings agencies to downgrade ICA's debt rating further down the junk category last week, citing a high probability the company wouldn't make the payment within the 30 days.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)
March 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
March 28 Wells Fargo & Co said it agreed in principle to pay $110 million to settle a lawsuit by customers challenging its opening of accounts without their permission, a practice that led to a scandal that cost the bank's chief executive his job.