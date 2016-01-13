(Refiles to add byline)
By Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Jan 13 Mexico's embattled ICA plans
to launch a venture with assets from the construction firm's
homebuilder unit ViveICA and a 1.5 billion peso ($84 million)
investment from real estate group Nemesis Capital, a person
familiar with the matter said.
The venture is part of ICA's efforts to boost liquidity
after soaring debts and flagging cashflow pushed Mexico's
largest construction firm into default in December.
ICA said earlier on Wednesday it had agreed to a venture
related to ViveICA with an investor, but did not name Nemesis
Capital. The deal will not increase cashflow, it said.
ICA is also working to reduce costs and plans to lay off
around 1,000 people in total via cuts spanning 2015 and this
year, the person familiar with the measures said.
ICA declined further comment. Nemesis, a Mexican business
involved in commercial, residential and industrial property
development, did not reply to requests for comment.
The deal with Nemesis could be formalized this week, the
person added.
ICA sharpened its focus on asset sales last year and
announced it would not pay $31 million due on an interest
payment at the end of November. The company said it aimed to
draw up an initial restructuring plan by mid-February.
Reuters reported in December that ICA sold its 49 percent
stake in an environmental waste firm for around 1.2 billion
pesos to a trust run by prominent Mexican businessman Fernando
Chico Pardo.
But it is unclear if the sales will be enough to right the
company, whose net debt reached 51.147 billion pesos ($2.97
billion) at the close of the third quarter - almost nine times
its earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization.
ICA has interest payments due of $6 million on Jan. 24 and
$22.25 million on Feb. 4.
($1 = 17.8045 Mexican pesos)
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Elinor Comlay;
Editing by Andrew Hay)