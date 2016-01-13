(Repeats to additional subscribers)
MEXICO CITY Jan 13 ICA, Mexico's
biggest construction company, has reached a deal with an unnamed
investor related to its homebuilding business, ViveICA, the
company said in a statement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.
The company, which is in default on its debt payments, did
not give details about the transaction but said it will not
generate cash flow for ICA and will provide working capital
instead.
ICA sharpened its focus on asset sales this year, and has
said it plans to draw up an initial restructuring plan by
mid-February.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)