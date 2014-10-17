Oct 17 Icade SA :

* Signs new lease with Banque de France for 5,616 square meters office space

* Says lease is valid for nine years as of Sept. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1pj5znw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)