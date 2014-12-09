Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 9 Icade SA :
* Announces the repurchase of 28.7 percent of its outstanding 2017 ORNANEs for a unit price of 138.50 euros
* Settlement and delivery of the 2017 ORNANEs bought back is expected on Dec. 12
* Following the repurchase proposal, 670,231 2017 ORNANEs, representing 47.7 percent of the number of 2017 ORNANEs originally issued remain outstanding
* ORNANEs are convertible bonds Source text: bit.ly/1ugAHFy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.