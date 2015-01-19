Brazil's Vale says 260,000 tns iron ore on sunken ship was insured
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that 260,000 tonnes of fine iron ore on a South Korean ship that sank in the South Atlantic had been insured.
Jan 19 Icade SA :
* Announces two new signatures for lease extension and/or renewal
* Signs with French Ministry of Justice a lease for 2,700 square meters in Millénaire 2 building in Paris
* Xerox France is to lease additional 3,000 square meters at Icade Roissy Paris Nord 2 park for firm six-year time Source text: bit.ly/1B7o6uy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that 260,000 tonnes of fine iron ore on a South Korean ship that sank in the South Atlantic had been insured.
April 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in March as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. RANK VEHICLE Mar-17 Mar-16 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 81,330 73,884 +10.1 2 Ram P/U 46,384 43,647 +6.3 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 42,410 47,966 -11.6 4 Nissan Rogue