BRIEF-Sahara Hospitality Q1 profit falls
* Q1 revenue 3.2 million rials versus 3.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2n20CZc) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Icade SA :
* Announces the repurchase of 310,289 2017 ORNANE convertible bonds for a unit price of 138.50 euros ($170)
* Repurchased ORNANEs represent around 33 percent of the outstanding 2017 ORNANEs
* Settlement of the 2017 ORNANEs repurchased pursuant to the repurchase offer is expected on Dec. 24 Source text: bit.ly/1GPb5Zb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8162 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Terminates works contract with Intermass for construction of three towers in Jumeirah village circle due to economic reason Source:(http://bit.ly/2mLfNDJ) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 16 Standard Chartered said on Thursday it would keep its best lending rate unchanged at 5.25 percent in Hong Kong, even after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point for the second time in three months.