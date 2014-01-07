UPDATE 1-Insurer Munich Re expects lower profit in 2017, shares fall
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
LONDON Jan 7 International Airlines Group , the parent company of British Airways and Iberia, on Tuesday posted a 3.6 percent rise in December traffic, helped by a strong performance at BA.
Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose by 3.6 percent on a pro-forma basis but including Veuling, the Spanish budget airline the group bought in April, it was up by 10.6 percent compared with last year.
Shares in ICAG rose 2.8 percent in afternoon trading following the release of the December traffic figures.
British Airways' December traffic was up 6.9 percent, outperforming Iberia where difficult economic conditions in Spain have hit operations. Iberia's December traffic fell 11.4 percent.
IAG said its first and business-class travel - the most profitable part of its passenger business - rose 7.3 percent compared to the same month in 2012.
The company said underlying market conditions remained unchanged from its third quarter results published in October.
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.