UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 29 Ica : * To sell forma with publications that include Icakuriren and Hus & Hem, to the Danish media company Egmont * the divestment of Forma is not expected to generate any earnings impact for ICA Gruppen * In a separate deal, the trade magazines Icanyheter and Market will be sold to ICA-handlarnas Förbund * The enterprise value for the magazines market and icanyheter, to be acquired
by Ica-handlarnas förbund, amounts to approximately SEK 20 million * Says the divestment process for cervera will be initiated during autumn 2014 * Forma Publishing Group had sales totalling SEK 242 million in the period July 2013-June 2014 and posted an operating profit excluding non-recurring items of SEK 16 million for the twelve months period Link to press release: here
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources