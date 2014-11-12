* Hjartat had sales of 7.05 bln crowns in first 9 months of 2014

* Had been candidate for listing

* ICA shares rise on the deal (Adds background, details, Altor quotes, ICA shares)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen said on Wednesday it would buy pharmacy group Apotek Hjartat from private equity firm Altor for 5.7 billion Swedish crowns ($770 million).

The combination of Apotek Hjartat with ICA's existing pharmacy business Cura will be number two in Sweden, ICA said, with annual sales of about 11 billion crowns and a market share of around 30 percent.

It said it would finance the acquisition - valued on a cash and debt-free basis - from existing funds and credit facilities.

The purchase will generate a combined annual positive impact - consisting of cost savings less royalty payments - of 80 million crowns by 2019, ICA said.

ICA shares rose 4.9 percent in early trading in Stockholm, compared with a 0.1 percent gain in the OMXS All Share index .

Hjartat had sales of 7.05 billion crowns in the first nine months of 2014, with earnings before interest, tax and amortization of 339 million.

Altor said it June it aimed to list the business on the Stockholm stock exchange

But that plan was called into question last week by the bankruptcy of Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker - whose biggest shareholder was Altor - just seven months after being listed.

Altor partner Fredrik Stromholm said in a statement the firm had started "a parallel dialogue with a few companies" from late summer onwards concerning Hjartat's future.

Completion of the deal is subject to approval from the Swedish Competition Authority and Drug Administration, expected in April 2015 at the latest, ICA said.

($1 = 7.3988 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson and John Stonestreet)