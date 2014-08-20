Aug 20 Ica : * Q2 - operating profit excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 831

million (605) * Q2 - consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 26,185 million (25,018) in the

second quarter * Mean forecast was for sales of 25.8 bln SEK in Reuters poll * Mean forecast was for Q2 operating profit of 753 mln SEK in Reuters poll Link to press release: here