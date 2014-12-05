STOCKHOLM Dec 5 Ica Gruppen Ab :

* Swedish medical products agency approves ica gruppen's acquisition of apotek hjärtat

* ICA Gruppen's acquisition of Apotek Hjärtat is subject to approval from the Swedish Medical Products Agency and the Swedish Competition Authority. The first of these two approvals has now been obtained.

* The Swedish Competition Authority is expected to make its announcement in April 2015 at the latest Further company coverage: