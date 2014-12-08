Dec 8 Ica Gruppen AB

* ICA Gruppen outsources parts of it operations to Infosys

* Says this change will decrease costs in stages by approximately sek 75 million starting from 2016 (compared with 2014)

* Says approximately 120 people at ICA gruppen and ICA sweden will be offered jobs with Infosys

* Increasing the proportion of outsourcing from 20% to approximately 40%