April 29 Carl Icahn and William Ackman, who
clashed on their views about nutrition company Herbalife Ltd
, could team up on activist investments in future, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
Ackman and Icahn's dislike of each other is well known in
financial circles. Some of the tension stems from the fact they
both specialize in the same game - taking big positions in
companies and agitating for management changes.
The two sparred on live TV last year. In a tirade that
included expletives, Icahn said he would never invest with
Ackman, calling him a "liar" and "the most sanctimonious guy I
ever met in my life." Ackman in return called Icahn "not an
honest guy." (r.reuters.com/kyk88v)
The hatchet was buried on Thursday when the two spoke for
about 30 minutes and agreed that they saw eye to eye on some
issues, the Journal said. (r.reuters.com/nyk88v)
"In the future, there is a much greater possibility that we
are on the same side than the opposite," the newspaper quoted
Ackman as saying.
Neither Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management hedge
fund, nor Icahn Enterprises LP could be reached for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
The two also "agreed to disagree" on Herbalife, the Journal
said.
Billionaire investor Ackman took a $1 billion short position
on Herbalife in December 2012. He has waged a very public battle
against the company, labelling its distribution model a "pyramid
scheme".
The company has denied the allegations, and high-profile
investors such as Icahn, George Soros and Daniel Loeb have
supported the company by taking stakes.
Herbalife Ltd said on Monday it was suspending its quarterly
dividend to use the cash to repurchase additional shares.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)