Oct 28 Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday American International Group Inc should split itself into three public companies.

Icahn, who disclosed that he owns a large stake in the insurer, said AIG should begin a "much needed" cost control program to better compete with peers. (bit.ly/1M1Sxtf) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)