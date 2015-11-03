Nov 3 Breaking up American International Group
Inc does not "make financial sense" Chief Executive
Peter Hancock said on Tuesday, responding to proposals made by
billionaire investor Carl Icahn last week.
Icahn, in one of the largest activist campaigns of the year,
wrote to Hancock urging AIG to break itself apart, cut costs
more aggressively and give back more to shareholders.
"We of course will meet with him to further share our
conclusions and give him an opportunity to elaborate on his
views," Hancock said on a conference call to discuss AIG's
third-quarter results.
AIG's quarterly operating profit plunged as income at all
but one of its underwriting businesses declined and tumultuous
markets hurt its investments.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)