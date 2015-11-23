Nov 23 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he
may propose to add a new director to American International
Group's board, saying CEO Peter Hancock was unlikely to
"sincerely consider" his suggestion to split the company into
three.
"We intend to commence shortly a consent solicitation that
will enable shareholders to express their views directly to the
board," Icahn said in a statement. (bit.ly/1PVlGHS)
Icahn disclosed on Monday that he owned 42 million shares in
AIG as of Oct. 28, which would make him the insurer's fifth
largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.
