Nov 23 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he may propose to add a new director to American International Group's board, saying CEO Peter Hancock was unlikely to "sincerely consider" his suggestion to split the company into three.

"We intend to commence shortly a consent solicitation that will enable shareholders to express their views directly to the board," Icahn said in a statement. (bit.ly/1PVlGHS)

Icahn disclosed on Monday that he owned 42 million shares in AIG as of Oct. 28, which would make him the insurer's fifth largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)