BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
Jan 19 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday urged American International Group Inc to become "a smaller, simpler" company.
"There is only one sensible path for AIG to follow: become a smaller, simpler company with a path to de-SIFI," Icahn said in an open letter to the insurance company's board.
AIG, the largest commercial insurer in the United States, said it continued to take steps to narrow its focus and would provide an update on its strategy on Jan. 26. (bit.ly/1JWgSlt) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.