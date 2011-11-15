* Alex Denner resigns from Icahn Enterprises
* Denner declines to comment on next move
* Could start own hedge fund this year -report
By Toni Clarke and Nadia Damouni
Nov 14 Alex Denner, the top healthcare deputy
for Carl Icahn, confirmed on Monday that he had resigned from
the billionaire investor's firm.
Denner, who had joined Icahn Enterprises LP in 2006 as
senior managing director, had been integral in a number of
successful activist campaigns alongside the billionaire
investor. He pushed for the eventual sale of at least three
biotechnology companies, including Genzyme Corp, MedImmune LLC
and ImClone Systems.
Denner declined to elaborate on his next plans although an
earlier report by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with
Denner's situation, had said he was expected to start his own
hedge fund this year. Bloomberg was also first to report
Denner's resignation.
The departure marks the latest major blow for Icahn, who
last year announced the departure of Keith Meister, who left to
start his own event-driven hedge fund called Corvex Capital.
Denner is chairman of New Jersey-based Enzon
Pharmaceuticals Inc ENZN.O and sits on the boards of several
high-profile pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
including Massachusetts-based Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) and San
Diego-based Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc AMLN.O.
Prior to joining Icahn, Denner served as a portfolio
manager specializing in healthcare investments for Viking
Global Investors. Previously, Denner served in a variety of
roles at Morgan Stanley (MS.N), beginning in 1996, including as
portfolio manager of healthcare and biotechnology mutual funds.
Carl Icahn was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston and Nadia Damouni in New
York)