U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
NEW YORK, July 2 Carl Icahn, one of the largest shareholders in embattled natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp., told CNBC on Monday that he would not sell shares in the company.
Icahn said that the previous Chesapeake board failed to "hold the management accountable," but that "the shareholders, basically I think, pretty much control this company now."
Icahn said Chesapeake's Chief Executive officer Aubrey McClendon "is a very bright guy, and he's put a lot of great assets together."
But he said the company overextended itself and "gambled too much in buying them."
Icahn said that the company could fill its income gap by cutting costs, and that he would not sell the stock at this time.
"I think natural gas in the next few years is going to go quite a bit higher, and Chesapeake will be there to take advantage of it ... I would not sell it at all now," he said. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)
U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.