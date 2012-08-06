UPDATE 2-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
Aug 6 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who controls 80 percent of oil refiner CVR Energy Inc, offered to buy the remaining stake in the company for $29 per share in cash.
CVR Energy said last month that it did not receive any credible acquisition offers during its 60-day sale process despite contacting more than 30 potential bidders.
Icahn, who won control of CVR's board in May, said in he will not consider paying more than $30 per share, according to a regulatory filing.
The corporate raider turned activist investor had earlier said he would not settle for an offer for the company below $35 per share in cash.
CVR shares closed at $29.27 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
LONDON, Feb 21 Outsourcing group Capita, under pressure from a slowdown in demand from customers, said it had written off the value of a number of historic contracts, sending its shares down over 4 percent.
* Express unanimous concern at militarisation in S. China Sea