NEW YORK Feb 14 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
said on Thursday that he now owns 14 million shares in weight
loss and vitamin company Herbalife Ltd. taking on hedge
fund manager William Ackman, who is shorting the stock.
Icahn made the announcement in a regulatory filing on
Thursday which finally confirms speculation that the corporate
raider had taken a position in the company.
Icahn now owns 12.98 percent of the company.
In late January, Icahn tussled on cable television with
Ackman, telling him to be ready for the "mother of all short
squeezes."