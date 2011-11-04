* Nominates six associates for Oshkosh board
* Icahn owns 9.5 pct of Oshkosh common stock
* Icahn owns similar stake in Navistar
* Oshkosh to consider nominations in 'due course'
(Updates with Oshkosh's response to Icahn letter)
By John D. Stoll
Nov 4 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, looking
to turn around his money-losing investment in Oskhosh Corp
(OSK.N), nominated a slate of directors for the truck maker's
board of directors on Friday.
Icahn, who owns 9.5 percent of Oshkosh's common stock
directly and indirectly, sent a letter to the company and its
shareholders listing six associates he is nominating: A.B.
Krongard, Vincent J. Intrieri, Samuel Merksamer, Jose Maria
Alapont, Daniel A. Ninivaggi and Marc F. Gustafson.
Most of the nominees are directly employed by Icahn, or
employed by a company affiliated with him.
The move mirrors Icahn's long-standing pattern of using
closely aligned directors to pressure management and increase
stock prices. Oshkosh and Icahn have been in discussions for
several months about his interest in the company.
Oshkosh had set a deadline of Nov. 6 for shareholders to
nominate potential directors. Nominees for the company's board
will be voted on at the company's annual meeting in early
2012.
Oshkosh's board currently has 13 members, including two
newly elected directors that the company added in July, after
Icahn disclosed his Oshkosh ownership stake.
In a press release issued after the market closed Friday,
Oshkosh said the company's board of directors will consider the
nominations "in due course."
"The Oshkosh board of directors and management team are
committed to acting in the best interests of the company, all
Oshkosh shareholders and other constituencies," the company
said. "We have had an open dialogue with Mr. Icahn since we
first became aware of his investment in our company".
MERGER SPECULATION
Icahn has owned nearly 10 percent of the Wisconsin company
since mid-year, but his interest in Oshkosh attracted added
attention last month when he bought a similarly sized stake in
Navistar International Corp (NAV.N), an Illinois-based maker of
heavy trucks, engines and defense equipment.
As of Friday, the combined value of Icahn's Oshkosh and
Navistar holdings was about $500 million. His move to buy
considerable stakes in both companies sparked speculation that
he could attempt to steer them into a merger. Icahn has met
with Navistar management in recent months.
Navistar and Oshkosh compete in the heavy-truck and engine
sectors, as well as for defense contracts.
As with Oshkosh, Icahn is focused on gaining more influence
at Navistar, which -- at about $3 billion in market
capitalization -- exceeds Oshkosh's value by more than $1
billion. In a filing last month, Icahn said he was interested
in talking to Navistar specifically about seats on the board,
and on Thursday he reported a slight increase in his Navistar
holdings.
Navistar signaled a willingness to cooperate with Icahn,
extending the deadline for director nominations by a month --
to Nov. 15 from Oct. 18 -- shortly after Icahn first publicly
expressed his interested in a seat.
In a note to investors in late October as merger
speculation was rising, JPMorgan equity analyst Ann Duignan
said "obvious synergies exist between the businesses, and
Navistar could consolidate manufacturing operations (at least
on the commercial side)."
She also said "there are likely significant supply chain
and headcount reduction opportunities as well as potential
sales synergies (and) engine synergies may exist as well."
OSHKOSH UNDER PRESSURE
Oshkosh's stock has recently traded in the $20 range, well
below the $28 to $30 range in which Icahn bought.
Shares of Oshkosh closed Friday's session 3.4 percent
higher at $21.11.
While Oshkosh is generally considered one of the nation's
top defense suppliers, due particularly to its expertise with
four-wheel-drive vehicles, it has been under pressure in 2011
as profit and revenue have slumped. The company has struggled
to turn a profit on a key military contract, just as sales of a
more profitable vehicle it had been building for the military
are falling off.
The company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue exceeded
analyst expectations, but Oshkosh lowered its outlook for 2012
due to timing issues of sales in its core defense division.
In an interview Tuesday, Oshkosh Chief Executive Officer
Charles Szews said the company is seeking to strike more
balance in its revenue stream. He is relying on rising sales
and profits at its so-called access equipment unit -- which
makes aerial-lift work platforms -- as a key driver of future
growth in the United States and emerging markets.
Oshkosh also makes a variety of heavy trucks, ranging from
fire trucks to cement trucks.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit; Editing by Gary Hill,
Bernard Orr)