March 7 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn piled
more pressure on Transocean Ltd, saying the offshore
driller's mergers were "ill-advised" and development strategies
"unsuccessful", and urged investors to vote for a dividend of $4
per share and a new board in the annual meeting on May 17.
Icahn has been campaigning for a higher payout for over a
month. Transocean's board recommended on Sunday that
shareholders approve a $2.24 per share dividend.
"Over the past several years ... the company has conducted
ill-advised mergers, employed unsuccessful development
strategies and squandered the substantial cash flow generated by
the business," Icahn wrote in an open letter to Tranocean
shareholders on Thursday.
The activist investor, who owns 5.61 percent of Transocean,
wanted the company to replace its directors, including the
chairman.
He requested shareholders to vote for his nominees, John
Lipinski, José Maria Alapont and Samuel Merksamer.
Transocean could not immediately be reached for comment on
Icahn's latest letter.
The company, however, said earlier on Thursday that it is
confident that its dividend will maximize long-term value
creation.