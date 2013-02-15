Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 15 Icahn Enterprises LP : * Financier Carl Icahn says has spoken to Herbalife CEO Michael Johnson, will
continue to speak with him - CNBC interview * Says won't comment on possibility of tender offer for Herbalife
shares * Says Herbalife a quintessential example of a company that should be taken
private * Says has capital, sees other capital available for a takeover
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.